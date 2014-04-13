Montecito’s Read ‘n Post to Keep Its Post Office Open Late on Tax Day

Taxpayers who need to send their returns at the last minute on Tuesday, April 15, will be able to mail them until 9 p.m. at the post office in the Read ‘n Post store on Coast Village Road.

“We have received permission from the U.S. Postal Service to extend our hours on tax deadline day,” Read ‘n Post owner-manager Jan Hendrickson said. “We hope this will be a helpful convenience to many people in the Santa Barbara-Montecito area.”

All items mailed at the Read ‘n Post before 9 p.m. will be postmarked April 15, the deadline for sending both federal and California state tax returns.

Stamps will also be available for purchase until 9 p.m. Tuesday. However, large boxes and other packages cannot be accepted after the normal 6 p.m. closing time at the Read ‘n Post.

Read ‘n Post is located at 1026-B Coast Village Road in the Montecito Country Mart, near the traffic roundabout at Coast Village and Hot Springs roads. Vons grocery is in the same shopping center.

Regular post office hours at Read ‘n Post are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Hendrickson also noted that Rori’s Artisanal Creamery, a popular ice cream shop a few doors down, will be open until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“For people who want to sweeten the sometimes sour experience of mailing their taxes, Rori’s is only a few steps away from Read ‘n Post,” Hendrickson said.