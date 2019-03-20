Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, March 20 , 2019, 5:30 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Realtor Cristal Clarke Among Top 10 Agents for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

By Susan Hartzler for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices | March 20, 2019 | 4:39 p.m.

Real estate brokerage firm Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has named Montecito Realtor Cristal Clarke one of its top 10 agents nationwide for 2018.

The distinction is especially noteworthy considering the firm has 45,000 agents throughout California and beyond, and since 2018 was only Clarke’s first year with the firm.

Before joining Berkshire Hathaway in January 2018, Claarke enjoyed more than three decades in the top 1 percent of agents nationwide with Sotheby’s International Realty.

She also maintains status as one of the top five individual agents in Montecito, and has held that position for several years among individual agents in all of Santa Barbara County for average property sale price.

“I am certainly honored by this recognition,” Clarke said. “The past year was one of hardship and recovery for Montecito, and I am delighted my sales record demonstrates, in a small way at least, the resilience of the community and entire Santa Barbara area.

"I’ll strive to continue serving my clients and the community, just as I have since I made Montecito home more than 30 years ago.”

Clarke specializes in the sale and acquisition of extraordinary estates and land in Montecito, Santa Barbara, Hope Ranch and Summerland. That activity included her approximately $40 million in sales in December 2018 alone.

Currently, she maintains a roster of highly qualified buyers as well as exclusive listings totaling some $120 million. Above all, Clarke is recognized and praised for her dedication to her clients.

“I go the extra mile for them, and it shows,” she said. “That’s true not just throughout the transaction, but beyond escrow. Most of my clients become friends who know they can count on me, and that trust translates into repeat business and referrals as well as personal bonds.”

Clark’s office is at 1255 Coast Village Road, Ste. 102-C, Montecito.

— Susan Hartzler for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I typically do whatever it takes to properly expose the property and get it out to the widest possible audience."

Full Profile >

 
 