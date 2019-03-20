Montecito Realtor Cristal Clarke Among Top 10 Agents for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Real estate brokerage firm Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has named Montecito Realtor Cristal Clarke one of its top 10 agents nationwide for 2018.

The distinction is especially noteworthy considering the firm has 45,000 agents throughout California and beyond, and since 2018 was only Clarke’s first year with the firm.

Before joining Berkshire Hathaway in January 2018, Claarke enjoyed more than three decades in the top 1 percent of agents nationwide with Sotheby’s International Realty.

She also maintains status as one of the top five individual agents in Montecito, and has held that position for several years among individual agents in all of Santa Barbara County for average property sale price.

“I am certainly honored by this recognition,” Clarke said. “The past year was one of hardship and recovery for Montecito, and I am delighted my sales record demonstrates, in a small way at least, the resilience of the community and entire Santa Barbara area.

"I’ll strive to continue serving my clients and the community, just as I have since I made Montecito home more than 30 years ago.”

Clarke specializes in the sale and acquisition of extraordinary estates and land in Montecito, Santa Barbara, Hope Ranch and Summerland. That activity included her approximately $40 million in sales in December 2018 alone.

Currently, she maintains a roster of highly qualified buyers as well as exclusive listings totaling some $120 million. Above all, Clarke is recognized and praised for her dedication to her clients.

“I go the extra mile for them, and it shows,” she said. “That’s true not just throughout the transaction, but beyond escrow. Most of my clients become friends who know they can count on me, and that trust translates into repeat business and referrals as well as personal bonds.”

Clark’s office is at 1255 Coast Village Road, Ste. 102-C, Montecito.

— Susan Hartzler for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.