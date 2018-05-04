Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:36 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Montecito Community Foundation, Volunteers Replacing Street Signs Damaged in Debris Flow

The group is making the iconic wooden signs to replace ones that were damaged or washed away

Montecito street signs at Hot Springs, Olive Mill roads Click to view larger
Replacement street signs have been installed at the Hot Springs/Olive Mill roads intersection in Montecito, one of the hardest-hit areas in the deadly Jan. 9 debris flow.  (Courtesy photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 4, 2018 | 9:00 p.m.

Thirty-six hand-painted, carved street signs in Montecito are being repaired or rebuilt following the deadly and destructive Jan. 9 debris flow.

One of the most devastated areas in Montecito — the Hot Springs/Olive Mill roads intersection, known as the triangle and the “Y” — was the first area to get the new signs, in April.

“We wanted to get the signs up that were the most needed…because so many people travel that route,” Ted Urschel, Montecito Community Foundation board president, said of the area. 

“Some places we aren’t sure where the road is going to be. We are making the signs but not putting them in yet.”

Funding for the materials comes from the Montecito Community Foundation, and a team of volunteers is creating and installing the signs. 

Building each sign is a multi-step process.

Western red-cedar wood is cut as the core, and a quarter inch of black plastic is cut to a rectangle shape to fit the sign. From there, a scroll saw carves the letters out. 

The letters are painted freehand or traced from the undamaged sign, explained Doug Ford, founder of DD Ford Construction and a member of the Montecito Community Foundation board.

Wooden street signs for Montecito Click to view larger
The Montecito Community Foundation and a team of volunteers are making replacement street signs.  (Courtesy photo)

White reflective tape and application tape is added to the sign, among other steps, and the white lettering is embedded on the wood.

“It’s cleaned, trimmed up and the edges are painted,” said Ford while standing inside his Santa Barbara-based workshop. “It takes about a week and a half, maybe two weeks. We thought it was just going to be woodworking, but it’s been a cool process.”

Ford hopes to have all of the new signs done in four to six weeks. 

“When you drive by and see them, it’s pretty cool,” he said of the new signs.

Ford had volunteered to preserve the roadway signs before the debris flow, Urschel noted.

Using a saw to cut sign letters Click to view larger
The multi-step process making the wooden Montecito street signs includes using a scroll saw to cut out the letters.  (Courtesy photo)

“He has converted a corner of his shop to doing this,” Urschel said of Ford. “Everyone wanted to help. It was Doug and his team that stepped up.”

Sign maker Paul Musgrove, who retired last year after 15 years of service, produced and refurbished all of the street signs throughout Montecito before DD Ford Construction took over the project.

The price tag of the street signs varies, but generally, each sign costs more than $1,000, Urschel said.

About 212 wooden street signs in Montecito are managed and funded by the Montecito Community Foundation since at least 1975, he added. 

Sign at Montecito Fire Protection District Click to view larger
The Montecito Community Foundation wooden sign replacement project includes a sign at the Montecito Fire Protection District headquarters on San Ysidro Road.  (Courtesy photo)

“We are a volunteer organization, and we fund local projects in Montecito,” Urschel said. “We are always looking for projects that help the public.”

Urschel noted that the Montecito Community Foundation identified a handful of commercial sign makers after the original sign creator retired, but their estimates were more than $2,000.

Street sign replacement needs due to theft, termites, or vehicle accidents involving the signs has been in the talks before the mudslides ravaged Montecito, Urschel explained.

“The signs don’t last forever,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 