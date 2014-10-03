Montecito Residents See Continued Power Outage Friday

Several hundred residents on the South Coast were without power Friday morning in the Montecito area, the night after a widespread blackout hit the Santa Barbara area.

The numbers fluctuated throughout the morning but about 2,600 customers were impacted as of 11 a.m. in the 93108 zip code, according to the Southern California Edison Outage Map.

The outage reportedly began at 7:20 a.m. due to equipment problems in the area. The website states that power will be up and running again by 7:30 p.m.

Outages have been occurring on the South Coast since Thursday night, when more than 22,000 people in downtown Santa Barbara and Montecito were left in the dark after a substation failure occurred at about 5:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara City officials used the outage Friday to remind water users to check their sprinkler settings.

If sprinklers do not have a fully charged back-up battery when the power goes out, a scheduled water program may be lost, and a default watering program could come on, doubling water usage and bills.

