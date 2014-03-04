Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 11:17 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Rotary Club Names Jennifer Goddard Combs Its Rotarian of the Month

By The Goddard Company Public Relations | March 4, 2014 | 2:12 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Montecito’s board has named Jennifer Goddard Combs as the club’s Rotarian of the Month.

Jennifer Goddard Combs

Goddard Combs, president of The Goddard Company Public Relations, joined the Rotary Club of Montecito 18 years ago. Since then, she has served as president and program chair and on the board of directors. She is a past Rotarian of the Year.

For the past 20 years, Goddard Combs has created and managed successful publicity campaigns for her clients locally, regionally, nationally and internationally. She has built The Goddard Company on integrity and creativity. This allows her to consistently secure properly aimed news coverage for her clients — which include prominent law firms, leading companies and local nonprofits on the Central Coast — and to maintain good rapport with members of the media.

A graduate of the University of Southern California’s journalism school, Goddard Combs honed her skills in Los Angeles, managing public relations for people in the entertainment industry and business community, before moving to Montecito.

In addition to serving the community through her involvement in Rotary, Goddard Combs is a board member of the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable, a networking and educational group for area businessmen and women.

The Rotary Club of Montecito celebrates its 60th year of community service this year and supports both local and international humanitarian projects. The club is part of Rotary International, a worldwide group of business and professional leaders. Members meet every Tuesday for lunch at the Montecito Country Club.

For more information about attending a luncheon or joining the Rotary Club of Montecito, please contact club President John Glanville at 805.565.3334.

