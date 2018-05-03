Montecito Rotary Grants Support Disaster-Impacted Groups

The Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation has given $5,500 in donations to four local organizations in recognition of the exceptional hardship the Montecito community has faced in recent months from the Thomas Fire and Jan. 9 mudflow.
This season’s local Rotary grants focused on supporting Montecito organizations. The Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation donated a total of $5,500 to the Montecito Trails Foundation, Los Padres Forest Association, Friends of the Montecito Library, and Casa del Herrero.
The Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation Spring 2018 Grant Awards event was held at noon May 1 at Viva Modern Mexican restaurant in Santa Barbara.
— Jennifer Goddard Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation.