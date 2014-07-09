Montecito Rotary, SBCC Foundation Present Scholarships to 11 Students

The Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation, in coordination with the Santa Barbara City College Foundation, recently presented $1,000 scholarships to 11 deserving Santa Barbara City College students.

Nine scholarships were awarded to students in Career Technical Education Programs and two were awarded to students with the intent of transferring to a four-year institution.

The Rotary Club of Montecito has been providing a growing number of scholarships to SBCC students since 2007, with funds being disbursed through the SBCC Foundation. Annually, the Rotary Club sponsors a luncheon held in SBCC’s John Dunn Gourmet Dining Room to recognize the outstanding dedication of selected students.

Congratulations to the 2014 Rotary Club of Montecito scholarship recipients:

» Chris Carroll Memorial Scholarship — Amanda Allen, Theatre Arts

» Community West Bank Scholarship — Esther Gutierrez, Computer Applications and Office Management

» Martin and Julia Koobation Scholarship — Daniela Perez, Vocational Nursing

» President’s Leadership Scholarship — Treneir (“TJ”) Woodland, Marine Diving Technology

» Josephine Thymian Memorial Scholarship — Chelsea Willett, Graphic Design

» Rotary of Montecito Vocational and Career Technical Scholarships — Micah Johnson; Film and Television Production; Riley Ranjo, Cosmetology; Melinda Rau, Health Information Technology; Ryne Thomas, Automotive Services and Technology

» Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation Scholarship for the Study of Chinese Language — Raul Ramirez, Criminal Justice; Keisuke Hata, Computer Science

Students are nominated by a faculty member within their field of study; nominees show outstanding determination and drive to succeed and are leaders within their discipline and the broader community.

In addition to an extensive transfer curriculum, SBCC offers a variety of programs and courses in career technical education. These include short-duration skills competency and departmental award programs, certificates of achievement and two-year associate in science degree programs.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara City College Foundation.

Click here for more information on the Rotary Club of Montecito.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara City College Foundation.