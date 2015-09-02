Montecito Rotary Selects Nonprofits to Receive $900 Grants

Advice

The room at Montecito Rotary was packed last week with non-profit leaders and Rotarians alike to participate in the awarding of grants to some wonderful and deserving organizations.

Each nonprofit, which was nominated by a Rotarian and chosen by the Montecito Rotary Foundation received $900.

This grant cycle's recipients consisted of Cottage Hospital (Junior Wheelchair Ramp), Police Activities League (PAL), Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, Friendship Adult Daycare, Explore Ecology and Family Services Agency.

Every organization has unique plans for their grants, and each was received with an explanation of a much-needed use for the money that will help them continue to serve our community and flourish as a non-profit.

The Montecito Rotary Foundation awards grants to local nonprofits twice a year.

In addition to helping Rotary International’s worldwide philanthropy efforts, the most well-known being polio eradication, the Rotary Club of Montecito also strives to benefit its local community through service projects and grants.

— Alexandra Kutcher is a publicist representing the Rotary Club of Montecito.