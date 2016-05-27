Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 10:47 am | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Rotary to Host Hoedown Fundraiser

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Rotary Club of Montecito | May 27, 2016 | 10:55 a.m.

Rotary Club of Montecito will host a hoedown fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2016, at Glen Annie Golf Club in Santa Barbara.

Chaired by Ruben Lopez, who runs Provident Bank Mortgage’s Santa Barbara operations, and Garrett McCaw, associate broker at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, the Hoedown Fundraiser will include appetizers, a chef’s station, drinks, games, a live auction and entertainment.

Additionally, a prize will be awarded to the winner of the “Best Belt Buckle” contest. Other committee members include Robert Mislang, Mark Magid, Aaron Clark, Emily Solomon, Bernadette Bagley and John Lucchetti.

The Rotary Club of Montecito seeks to better its local and global community. Tickets for the hoedown fundraiser are available for $99 before May 31, otherwise they are $125 and may be purchased at www.montecitorotaryhoedown.eventbrite.com.

The Rotary Club of Montecito meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Pierre Lafond Wine Bistro in Montecito. For more information on the club, visit www.montecitorotary.org.

Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Rotary Club of Montecito.

