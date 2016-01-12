Montecito Rotary to Host Lobster Boil Benefit for African Water Project

Sports

The Rotary Club of Montecito will host a lobster boil fundraiser from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016, at The Harbor Restaurant on Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara.

Along with raising funds for the Mumosho Water Project, which provides fresh water to villages in East Congo, the event will honor longtime Rotarian Larry Hammett, who recently passed.

The event is chaired by Robert Mislang.

The cost is $150, which includes lobster dinner, beer and wine, an auction and live entertainment. Click here to purchase tickets.

For more information, visit www.rotarydistrict5240.org.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Rotary Club of Montecito.