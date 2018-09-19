Montecito Sanitary District Addresses Wastewater Information

The Montecito Sanitary District (MSD) Governing Board, at its Sept. 17 meeting, received a report from the public information committee, director Bob Williams and Jeff Kerns.

The committee had met on Sept. 14 to discuss concerns regarding information in the press and in paid ads that make it appear that Montecito Sanitary District has not been treating wastewater properly.

The committee asked MSD staff to give a presentation on the levels of treatment for wastewater and the compliance record of the district. At Monday’s meeting, MSD staff provided information demonstrating the excellent compliance record of the district in fully treating the community’s wastewater.

Board members want constituents to know the wastewater treatment plant is fully functioning and meeting all requirements of the State Water Board-issued NPDES permit. Community members are invited to witness the treatment process and see the “before and after” of the treated water.

Interested individuals can call 805-969-4200 to schedule a tour of the wastewater treatment plant.

The board also heard a report regarding an arrangement for water reuse that is being successfully carried out in the Carmel area.

Williams and general manager Diane Gabriel recently visited the treatment plant site of a water reuse project operated by the Carmel Area Wastewater District and funded by seven golf courses in the Pebble Beach area.

The seven golf courses are irrigated solely with recycled water created through a treatment process very similar to the pilot project that MSD is undertaking. Each 18-hole golf course in California uses an average of 200,000 gallons of water per day for irrigation.

In Pebble Beach, the golf courses are required to use recycled water as mandated by the state and their local water agency. The golf courses are not allowed to use groundwater or drinking (potable) water to irrigate.

Asked by director Jeff Kerns if such an arrangement could work in Montecito to serve the two private golf courses, Birnam Wood and Valley Club, Gabriel said it might be a viable option for the community.

MSD staff and administration and operations committee members, Williams and Walter Owens, will attend the strategic planning committee meeting at 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Montecito Water District.

On the agenda for the MWD strategic planning committee is an update on the Recycled Water Feasibility Study. The MWD study looks at 27 different options for the reuse of wastewater in the community.

For more information, contact Gabriel, 805-969-4200 or email [email protected]

— Toni M. McDonald for Montecito Sanitary District.