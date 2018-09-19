Wednesday, September 19 , 2018, 12:34 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Sanitary District Addresses Wastewater Information

By Toni M. McDonald for Montecito Sanitary District | September 19, 2018 | 11:08 a.m.

The Montecito Sanitary District (MSD) Governing Board, at its Sept. 17 meeting, received a report from the public information committee, director Bob Williams and Jeff Kerns.

The committee had met on Sept. 14 to discuss concerns regarding information in the press and in paid ads that make it appear that Montecito Sanitary District has not been treating wastewater properly.

The committee asked MSD staff to give a presentation on the levels of treatment for wastewater and the compliance record of the district. At Monday’s meeting, MSD staff provided information demonstrating the excellent compliance record of the district in fully treating the community’s wastewater.

Board members want constituents to know the wastewater treatment plant is fully functioning and meeting all requirements of the State Water Board-issued NPDES permit. Community members are invited to witness the treatment process and see the “before and after” of the treated water.

Interested individuals can call 805-969-4200 to schedule a tour of the wastewater treatment plant. 

The board also heard a report regarding an arrangement for water reuse that is being successfully carried out in the Carmel area.

Williams and general manager Diane Gabriel recently visited the treatment plant site of a water reuse project operated by the Carmel Area Wastewater District and funded by seven golf courses in the Pebble Beach area.

The seven golf courses are irrigated solely with recycled water created through a treatment process very similar to the pilot project that MSD is undertaking. Each 18-hole golf course in California uses an average of 200,000 gallons of water per day for irrigation.

In Pebble Beach, the golf courses are required to use recycled water as mandated by the state and their local water agency. The golf courses are not allowed to use groundwater or drinking (potable) water to irrigate.

Asked by director Jeff Kerns if such an arrangement could work in Montecito to serve the two private golf courses, Birnam Wood and Valley Club, Gabriel said it might be a viable option for the community.

MSD staff and administration and operations committee members, Williams and Walter Owens, will attend the strategic planning committee meeting at 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Montecito Water District.

On the agenda for the MWD strategic planning committee is an update on the Recycled Water Feasibility Study.  The MWD study looks at 27 different options for the reuse of wastewater in the community.

For more information, contact Gabriel, 805-969-4200 or email [email protected]

— Toni M. McDonald for Montecito Sanitary District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 