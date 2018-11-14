Montecito Sanitary District Board Appoints Architect Thomas Bollay to Fill Vacant Seat

A new member has been chosen to fill a vacant seat on the Montecito Sanitary District board.

Board members on Wednesday unanimously appointed Thomas Bollay, a Montecito architect, to serve for the next two years. He replaces former member Warner Owens, who recently announced he was moving out of the area.

“It’s a service to the community,” Bollay said during the interview process at the special meeting. “I have no agenda, and have served on many different boards.”

Bollay has practiced architecture for more than 30 years and founded his firm in 1983. He has participated on boards for several local organizations and nonprofits including the Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commission, the UC Santa Barbara Architectural Drawing Collection Advisory Board, and was a founding member of the Montecito Historical Society, he said.

“My experience as an architect and engineer is to be able to ask questions as well, and bring my background to the team,” Bollay said.

“Our duty is to the taxpayers to provide efficient sewer services,” he said.

Bollay, a district resident since 1986, is a member of the Montecito Association and the American Institute of Architects in Santa Barbara. He has contributed hundreds of hours through AIASB and the Montecito Association to assist in the community’s recovery efforts following the Jan. 9 debris flows.

Board members Judith Ishkanian, Thomas Kern, Jeff Kerns and Robert Williams voted on the appointment and chose Bollay from a field of four applicants, also including Richard Nordlund, Dorinee Lee Johnson and Donald Eversoll.

“The choices are difficult and everybody is talented,” Kerns said of the applicants. “Knowing the community and what is going on in the community is important.”

Bollay will join Kern, Kerns, and the two candidates who won seats Nov. 6, Woody Barrett and Dana Newquist. Both Ishkanian and Williams lost their re-election bids, according to the latest results from the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

The Montecito Sanitary District board is governed by five members which meet twice monthly. The directors are elected on an at-large basis for four-year terms.

The Goleta Water District found itself in the same situation with a member moving out of the area, and that board also appointed a new member to fill its vacancy on Wednesday.

