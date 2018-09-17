Montecito Sanitary District Passes Resolution Regarding Recycled Water Plans

The Governing Board of Directors of the Montecito Sanitary District took action at their board meeting on Aug. 27 to clarify confusion in the community regarding the Sanitary District’s role

in a recycled water project to serve the Montecito area.

Montecito Sanitary District Board members Judith Ishkanian, Tom Kern, Jeff Kerns, Warner Owens and Bob Williams unanimously voted to pass Resolution 2018-912, making it clear that MSD has been and continues to be ready and willing to recycle wastewater discharged to the public sanitary sewer system from inside homes and businesses in Montecito.

The Governing Board of Directors of the Montecito Water District will soon decide on the type of water recycling project that is best suited for their service area.

Once that decision is made by the MWD Board, both districts are prepared to work together to make it happen.

MWD Board members Tobe Plough and Floyd Wicks along with MWD General Manager Nick Turner were present at the MSD Board meeting and expressed their support and appreciation for MSD taking action to pass this Resolution.

Toni M. McDonald is the district administrator of the Montecito Sanitary District.