Montecito Sanitary District: Setting The Record Straight

Recent news articles, political ads and mailers included misleading information regarding the Montecito Sanitary District’s operations.

The district’s Board of Directors has provided the following information to help dispel any concerns of the community, and invites the public to contact the district office with any questions.

“The district’s reporting and our own inspections indicate that the wastewater treatment plant is well maintained and is operated by experienced and trained staff ... ,” John M. Robertson, executive director, Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board said.

“It is our position that the district is appropriately funded and capitalized, has a dedicated, professional and capable staff, and operates the wastewater plant in conformance with all state and federal water quality requirements with no negative effects on beach water quality,” Robertson said.

“MSD’s performance has been exceptional in all aspects of their collection, treatment and disposal of wastewater as demonstrated by their compliance record with the RWQCB,” said Adam D. Link, director of operations, California Association of Sanitary Agencies.

“We commend the district on their proactive environmental stewardship,” said Steve Jepsen, executive director, Southern California Alliance of Publicly Owned Treatment Works.

Free tours of the wastewater treatment plant, at 1042 Monte Cristo Lane, will be offered:

Friday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.

Saturday Oct. 20, 10 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.

For more, 805-969-4200 or visit www.montsan.org.

— Toni M. McDonald for Montecito Sanitary District.