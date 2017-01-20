Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:43 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Montecito Water District Close to Desalination Water Purchase Agreement With Santa Barbara

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | January 20, 2017 | 9:50 p.m.

The Montecito Water District and city of Santa Barbara are close to a draft agreement on the terms of a water-purchase deal, with Santa Barbara selling supplemental water to the special district.

Santa Barbara Water Resources Manager Joshua Haggmark said on Friday that he anticipates "wrapping up negotiations on the majority of the draft terms in the next couple weeks.”

Haggmark added that the two water agencies are still working on draft terms and a complete agreement is anticipated in several months.

Then, each agency will be taking it back to its elected board for a public discussion, he said.

The year length of the agreement is still being negotiated, Haggmark said. 

Haggmark said it is still unknown if the deal will cause the city to increase the capacity of its desalination facility, which is still under construction for the original capacity of 3,125 acre feet per year.

Montecito Water District general manager Nick Turner said told his board of directors on Tuesday that he believes the proposal terms “are favorable for the district.”

Montecito plans to buy 1,250 acre-feet each year, and staff noted the proposal is costly and would require a long-term agreement.

Turner said he anticipates coming back to the board for approval at the next meeting.

Once the Charles E. Meyer Desalination Plant starts producing potable water in late winter or early spring, it is anticipated to produce nearly 3 million gallons per day.

The seawater-to-potable water plant was expected to finish construction in October 2016 and start supplying water to the city's distribution system, but the project hit delays including the discovery of contaminated soils at the site and electrical transmission pieces requiring replacement, according to city officials

Montecito Water District board members also discussed the issue of plentiful rainfall putting Montecito’s carryover water stored in San Luis Reservoir in jeopardy. 

Many South Coast agencies have carryover water stored in that Merced County reservoir but under state and federal rules, that water would vanish from the books and be designated as 2017 aqueduct supply if the reservoir fills to the brim — which it is expected to, and soon. 

“Imminent,” was the word Turner used to describe the likelihood of the water spilling. The district has about 8,000 acre feet of carryover water stored there. 

The reservoir was at 74 percent capacity as of Thursday, while the reservoir was sitting at a less than 10 percent chance of Montecito's carryover water spilling in late December, Turner said.

The Montecito Water District Board of Directors on Tuesday discussed the protection of supplemental water supplies stored there.

“Things are changing day-to-day, but we need to discuss this, map out a plan and decide,” Board President Richard Shaikewitz said. “It is an artificial spill.”

If a spill occurs, it is likely that additional supplemental water will be needed to meet the district’s current demand projected for 2017, according to staff. 

“I don’t see it spilling, but I can be proven wrong,” Board Member Sam Frye said.

The district is considering groundwater banking and other long-term water supply opportunities. 

“We have been looking into any and all possibilities to save that water,” Turner said. 

One option is purchasing supplemental water with the intent of banking it in a groundwater bank managed by the Irvine Ranch Water District in Kern County or Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency

Another proposal was an arrangement with the Semitropic Water Storage District, a water storage district in Kern County.

More winter storms hit the state Friday and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 