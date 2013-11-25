The Montecito School of Ballet presents "A Winter Wonderland," an original ballet celebrating the Christmas season.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St.

"A Winter Wonderland" will feature three original ballets created for the Christmas season: Les Patineurs (The Skaters), The Carolers and The Winter Quest.

Les Patineurs, choreographed by Delila and Carla Moseley, was inspired by the famous ballet choreographed by Frederic Ashton for the Royal Ballet of England, and portrays the strength, grace and humor of skaters on the ice. The Carolers is set in an old English castle, with the dancers celebrating the joyous Winter Solstice. The Winter Quest follows two small children as they search the snowy forest for Father Christmas.

Bring the whole family to this glistening celebration of the Christmas season!

Tickets are $17 for general admission, $12 for children, and $14 for students and seniors.

For tickets, call the Montecito School of Ballet at 805.560.0597 or purchase at the door.

— Luke Archer for the Montecito School of Ballet.