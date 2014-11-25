Montecito School of Ballet Presents ‘The Night Before Christmas’

The 23rd annual production of the Montecito School of Ballet's original production of The Night Before Christmas and Les Patineurs (The Skaters) will be performed at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on Dec. 13-14.

This year the production will include 10 male dancers, bringing energy and dynamic dancing to the Marjorie Luke Theatre stage. Joining the dancers from the Montecito School of Ballet will be dancers from the community, from UC Santa Barbara and from Santa Barbara City College.

Male dancers include Patrick Pieng, Mason Teichert, Rigoberto Sanchez, Jeff Schultz, Anthony Gomes and Diego Topete as Santa Claus. The ballet The Night Before Christmas is based on the famous poem by Clement Moore and is narrated during the performance by Stephen Sherrill.

A beautiful Victorian party scene opens the ballet, and after the guests leave, the family settles down "for a long winter's nap." Sugarplums dance, toys come to life during the night, and we even see a visit from eight tiny reindeer and their driver, jolly St. Nick.

Guest dancers will also be featured in the production of Les Patineurs (The Skaters). Patrick Pieng, Rigoberto Sanchez, Mason Teichert and Louisa Vanhecke will join the students from the Montecito School of Ballet in this production. Les Patineurs is inspired by the famous ballet choreographed by Frederick Ashton for the Royal Ballet of England, and portrays the strength, grace and humor of skaters on the ice. The ballet is choreographed by Carla Moseley and Delila Moseley to music by Meyerbeer.

There will be two performances, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13 and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

Ticket prices are $18 for general admission, $16 for students/seniors and $12 for children. Tickets are available by clicking here.

— Delila Moseley represents the Montecito School of Ballet.