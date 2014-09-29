Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:17 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Montecito School District Asks Voters to Approve Bond Measure

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 29, 2014 | 6:12 p.m.

Outdated plumbing, aging buildings and safety improvements are some of the issues the Montecito Union School District is hoping to tackle if a school bond measure is approved by voters in November.

Measure Qone of several bond measures Santa Barbara County school districts will have on the Nov. 4 ballot — would have to be approved by 55 percent of the voters in the district before it could move forward.

It would authorize the district to obtain financing for no more than $27,150,000 to go toward specific school facilities projects.

Montecito Union School at 385 San Ysidro Road was built in 1927, and although classroom additions were made in the 1990s, supporters of the initiative say upgrades are needed.

Those projects deal with upgrades to meet current health and safety codes, reducing traffic and improving safety on San Ysidro Road, as well as renovating heating, plumbing, electrical and energy systems.

The district's single K-6 campus has about 460 students. 

Some of the specific projects might include expanded parking, new classrooms, expanding the library and computer labs, and upgrades to extend the life of the district's buildings.

Gwyn Lurie, president of the district's board of trustees, was one of a handful of people who authored the arguments in favor of the measure.

Lurie said that a committee of teachers, staff, parents, neighbors, architects and many others had given input on what projects to include in the measure, and that the process had been an "exceptionally thoughtful one."

While Lurie said most of the bond will be spent on safety issues and mandated programming, building a cafeteria is also in the plans.

Up until now, students have had their lunches brought in through a mobile cafe from the Santa Barbara Unified School District, "with the understanding that we would solve this problem on a more permanent basis."

"Building a cafeteria so that we can provide healthy, hot meals to our students is our solution to this problem," she said.

No argument against the measure was filed.

The money could not be seized by the state, and would come from property owners in the district, who would pay an estimated $12 for every $100,000 of assessed property value each year, according to district Superintendent Tammy Murphy.

The bond monies are prohibited from going towards other expenses, such as teacher or administrative salaries or other school operating expenses.

The measure also includes language requiring an annual, independent performance audit to make sure the monies have only been used for the projects listed.

A citizen's oversight committee to monitor expenditures and make sure the monies go to the approved projects will also be formed.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 