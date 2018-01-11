Montecito, Summerland Post Offices Remain Closed

The Montecito Post Office located at 1470 E. Valley Road remains closed due to the recent mudslides.
Montecito postal customers can retrieve their Post Office box mail and obtain retail services at the Milpitas (East Beach) Post Office located at 107 Nopalitos Way in Santa Barbara. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Summerland Post Office cannot be accessed at this time due to the closure of Highway 101. We will update you when a suitable place is found for customer mail pick up.
