Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 8:26 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Montecito Review Board Takes Up New Telecommunications Project

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 9, 2013 | 8:27 p.m.

The Montecito Board of Architectural Review took up a Crown Castle NextG Networks telecommunications project for the first time last week and decided to break it up into two parts, according to county planner Megan Lowery.

She said Crown wants to install a distributed antennae system on utility poles in the Montecito area to broadcast cell and data service. The project proposes adding the telecommunications facilities to 29 existing poles in the public right-of-way.

At last week’s conceptual review, the board asked for the project to be broken into two, between the coastal region’s 11 sites and the inland region’s 18 sites, Lowery said.

Board members will have time to drive by each of the sites and look over the plans and comment letters before the next meetings, she said.

The coastal region is scheduled for Dec. 16, and the inland project will come back on Jan. 6. The Monday meeting was very well-attended, and there was more public comment for the inland portion, Lowery noted.

Resident Betsy Jones, concerned with the Orchard Avenue area of the project, said the project is proposed for a very dense neighborhood with a lot of families. She estimated that about 50 people came out against the project last Monday, with concerns about aesthetics, potential health impacts and property devaluation. 

Another telecommunications project in the Montecito area passed without a fuss last week.

AT&T received permit extensions to keep operating the temporary facility at 484 Ortega Ridge Road while the permanent facility goes through the environmental review and planning process, county planner Brian Banks said. It is located at the edge of Montecito and Summerland.

If the extensions weren't been granted by the County Planning Commission, there would be a service disruption to the Montecito and Summerland area residents who use AT&T for cellular voice and data service, he said.

No one commented at Wednesday’s meeting, but the county expects some when the permanent facility comes up for approval around April, Banks said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 