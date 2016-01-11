Montecito Trails Foundation 2016 Annual Meeting to Announce New Board, Host Special Presenters

Sports

Montecito Trails Foundation will hold its annual meeting at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, located at 3300 Via Real Carpinteria, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016, at 5:30 p.m.

The public meeting will introduce new officers and board members, followed by updates on the MTF trails, which will include discussions of El Niño preparations.

The meeting will also highlight the recent travels of three members of the Back Country Horsemen of America.

Otis Calef and Richard Waller will give a special presentation on their experience riding a portion of the Old Spanish Trail, a historical trade route that connected the northern New Mexico settlements near or in Santa Fe with Los Angeles and southern California.

Waller commented, “This trip served a dual purpose. One: to promote the Back Country Horsemen of America and their mission to protect public lands. It’s also to support the Old Spanish Trail Association and the Old Spanish National Historic Trail.”

Calef, Waller and Jim Clark rode approximately 800 miles of the 1,200-mile long trail. The presentation and Q&A session is expected to last 45 minutes.

— Alexis Gold is a publicist representing the Montecito Trails Foundation.