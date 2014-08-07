Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:16 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Trails Foundation Invites Community to 50th Anniversary BBQ, Fundraiser

By Jamie Davin for the Montecito Trails Foundation | August 7, 2014 | 11:25 a.m.

The Montecito Trails Foundation will hold its annual barbecue and fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 13 at the home of Hal and Mary Coffin in Montecito Valley Ranch, at the corner of Sheffield Drive and Ortega Hill Road in Montecito.

Hikers, bikers, trail-runners, equestrians and nature lovers of all kinds are invited to attend this special event.

The day will begin with guided hikes and rides starting at approximately 9 a.m.; departure times, locations and contacts for these activities will be posted on the MTF website. A hearty outdoor barbecue lunch, along with vegetarian fare, will follow; food will be served from noon to 2 p.m. by Los Padres Outfitters.

Live music will be provided by the ever-popular Steve Woods on guitar. A silent auction featuring original works of art, jewelry, wine and hospitality packages, and the complimentary "famous MTF Margarita Bar" round out the fun. Children under 12 slip in free. Members: $50 by Sept. 6, $60 at the door; non-members $70.

"We are looking forward to a fun celebration of our 50 years of trail support,” MTF President Bobbi King said. “Bring your family and join us for this special event.”

If you don’t have a horse of your own, but want to hoof it, rental horses are available through Los Padres Outfitters.

Come help MTF celebrate and learn about this incredible resource in Santa Barbara’s backyard.

For additional information, click here or call 805.969.3514.

Since 1964, MTF has worked to preserve and maintain trails in Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria. A private, nonprofit organization, MTF is supported by donations that keep more than 200 miles of trails open to the public.

— Jamie Davin represents the Montecito Trails Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 