Montecito Trails Foundation Invites Community to 50th Anniversary BBQ, Fundraiser

The Montecito Trails Foundation will hold its annual barbecue and fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 13 at the home of Hal and Mary Coffin in Montecito Valley Ranch, at the corner of Sheffield Drive and Ortega Hill Road in Montecito.

Hikers, bikers, trail-runners, equestrians and nature lovers of all kinds are invited to attend this special event.

The day will begin with guided hikes and rides starting at approximately 9 a.m.; departure times, locations and contacts for these activities will be posted on the MTF website. A hearty outdoor barbecue lunch, along with vegetarian fare, will follow; food will be served from noon to 2 p.m. by Los Padres Outfitters.

Live music will be provided by the ever-popular Steve Woods on guitar. A silent auction featuring original works of art, jewelry, wine and hospitality packages, and the complimentary "famous MTF Margarita Bar" round out the fun. Children under 12 slip in free. Members: $50 by Sept. 6, $60 at the door; non-members $70.

"We are looking forward to a fun celebration of our 50 years of trail support,” MTF President Bobbi King said. “Bring your family and join us for this special event.”

If you don’t have a horse of your own, but want to hoof it, rental horses are available through Los Padres Outfitters.

Come help MTF celebrate and learn about this incredible resource in Santa Barbara’s backyard.

For additional information, click here or call 805.969.3514.

Since 1964, MTF has worked to preserve and maintain trails in Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria. A private, nonprofit organization, MTF is supported by donations that keep more than 200 miles of trails open to the public.

— Jamie Davin represents the Montecito Trails Foundation.