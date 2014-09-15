Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 4:55 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Trails Foundation Saddles Up for Celebration of 50th Anniversary

Annual barbecue and fundraiser kicks off with trail rides, followed by lunch, music and a silent auction

The Montecito Trails Foundation held its annual barbecue and fundraiser on Saturday at the home of Hal and Mary Coffin in Montecito Valley Ranch at the corner of Sheffield Drive and Ortega Hill Road in Montecito.

The Montecito Trails Foundation is dedicated to the preservation and maintenance of public trails in Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria. Hikers, bikers, trail runners, equestrians and nature lovers gathered in the morning to begin a day of varied activities. Los Padres Outfitters provided horses for rent if needed, and about 30 equestrians headed out for three-hour trail rides. There were also guided hikes on Montecito’s miles of trails.

Robin Cederlof of Goleta is a member of the Montecito Trails Foundation and came to the event with her childhood friend, Patricia Krout.

“We used to ride together when we were girls, so this was a great opportunity to do it again," Cederlof told Noozhawk. "The weather was warm, but it was a beautiful ride in the hills and near the beach.”

Around noontime the walkers, riders and neighbors joined together in the large lawn area where they enjoyed a hearty outdoor barbecue lunch, along with vegetarian fare, cooked up by Los Padres Outfitters. Live music by popular guitarist and vocalist Steve Woods set a festive scene. A silent auction was arranged on decorated tables around the lawn and featured unique original art, jewelry, wine and hospitality packages. Wine, beer and the "famous MTF Margarita Bar" rounded out the fun.

Energetic MTF board president Bobbi King was busy selling raffle tickets to help the cause.

"We look forward to this fun celebration of our 50 years of trail support,” King said. “We are so proud of 200 miles of trails we have helped to keep open to the public here in Montecito.”

The Coffins, who purchased the land in 1989, generously provided the venue for the casual fundraising event.

“The Montecito Trails Foundation is such a good cause," Mary Coffin said. "We have three miles of trails right here on the property. We have hosted the event here for the past five to six years and everyone seems pretty comfortable here.”

Along with Hal and Mary Coffin, sponsors included Diana Meehan and Gary Goldberg, Joan and Robert Holleran, RB and RL Mazes, Richard Kahler, Georgene Vairo, Kelley and Bruce Giffin, Lonnie Millington and Jack Mithun, and Judith and Richard Thielscher.

The Montecito Trails Foundation is a volunteer nonprofit organization funded through tax deductible membership dues and donations. For more information, click here or call 805.969.3514.

