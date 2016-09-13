Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:09 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Trails Foundation Holds Annual Fall Barbecue Fundraiser

By Catie Beck for the Montecito Trails Foundation | September 13, 2016 | 12:00 p.m.

The Montecito Trails Foundation, a local volunteer group that works to preserve and maintain our trails in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, invites the community to attend its Annual Fall Fundraiser BBQ on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Montecito Valley Ranch.

Activities will include a mountain bike ride, horseback rides and hikes beginning at 9 a.m. with a great BBQ and drinks, music and a silent auction at noon!

Established in 1964, MTF is a volunteer organization with more than 500 members, funded through tax deductible membership dues and donations.

MTF works in collaboration with local agencies and nonprofit entities to ensure the continued maintenance and use of the area's scenic trails for Santa Barbara’s bikers, hikers, runners and horseback riders.

Most recently, MTF obtained a grant and partnered with the Boy Scouts of Santa Barbara to add new trailhead signs to Montecito trails.

The organization also plays a key role in the acceptances and preservation of trails with the County of Santa Barbara.  

Our beautiful mountains and trails would not be as pristine without the help of MTF’s members and volunteers.

For tickets visit our website at www.MontecitoTrailsFoundation.org.

For more information, please call Jane Murray (805) 680-5292.

– Catie Beck represents the Montecito Trails Foundation.

 
