Montecito Treasures Recognized as Award-Winning Thrift Store

By Santa Barbara Award Program | August 21, 2015 | 5:20 p.m.

Montecito Treasures has been selected for the 2015 Best of Santa Barbara Award in the Thrift or Consignment Store category by the Santa Barbara Award Program.

Each year, the Santa Barbara Award Program identifies companies that it believes have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category.

These local companies enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and the community as well as  help make the Santa Barbara area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category.

The 2015 Santa Barbara Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners were determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Santa Barbara Award Program and data provided by third parties.

— The Santa Barbara Award Program works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups, and its mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

 
