Montecito Union School Encourages Kids to Make Every Day Earth Day With Annual Celebration

Attendees at Montecito Union School’s 7th Annual Earth Day celebration toured a series of environmentally themed stations.
By Autumn Noe for the Montecito Union School District | April 20, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

Montecito Union School held its 7th Annual Earth Day lunchtime celebration Wednesday April 13, 2016, on the Montecito Union School campus blacktop.  

Tesla, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Save the Mermaids, MarBorg, Allen Construction, Peak2Pacific, the Kitchen Gardener, Mindful Mustang Singers and the Museum of Contemporary Art Teen Arts Council were some of the groups participating.

This event is an ongoing tradition for the Montecito Union School, and it kick started the school’s community focus on green and environmental connectivity.  

Earlier this year, State Superintendent Tom Torlakson announced that Montecito Union School District received Gold Medal honors from the California Department of Education.  

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson sent a State of California Senate Certificate of Recognition in honor of Montecito Union School District’s achievement in implementing best practices in whole school sustainability.

This is Montecito Union School District’s second Green Ribbon School award. The recognition is the state version of the U.S. Depart of Education’s Green Ribbon Program, started during the 2011-12 school year.

Many organizations and business were in attendance at the event, including Save the Mermaids, which educates the community about human-sourced ocean pollution. Click to view larger
The program encourages schools and districts to conserve resources, improve health and wellness and promote environmental literacy, thus leading to green pathways.  

This year, only 27 awards were given statewide to schools and districts.

Montecito Union School’s recognition was largely based upon the strength of PTA’s Green Team Committee and by science teacher Cliff Ghersen.

Montecito Union School applied for the honor based on dozens of green initiatives throughout its campus, including diverting waste via recycling and composting, organic gardening, utilizing refillable water stations, conserving water through a daily UV index monitoring system, encouraging students and parents to walk and bike to school, a District approved Sustainability Plan and more.

Autumn Noe is the executive assistant to the superintendent of the Montecito Union School District.

 
