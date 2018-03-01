Montecito Union School Students Attend Classes at Hope School District Before Storm Hits South Coast

Displaced students learning at Vieja Valley, Hope Elementary and Monte Vista campuses Thursday and Friday due to storm-related evacuation orders for Montecito

The Hope Elementary School District in Santa Barbara welcomed Montecito students to its three campuses Thursday since the Montecito area is under an evacuation warning for the coming storm. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The Hope Elementary School District in Santa Barbara welcomed Montecito students to its three campuses Thursday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Montecito Union School students attend classes at Monte Vista Elementary School Thursday due to the storm-related evacuation order in effect for its own campus. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Montecito Union School elementary students attended classes Thursday at three sites in the Hope Elementary School District in Santa Barbara, since mandatory evacuation orders were issued for the Montecito area including its campus.

Signs saying “Can’t wait to meet you,” and “Welcome MUS,” greeted parents and young learners around the campus at Monte Vista School in Santa Barbara, where six classrooms held more than 100 MUS students.

“The kids are excited to have MUS here, to play with them at recess and have lunch together,” Monte Vista School Principal Nancy Lorenzen said Thursday morning.

MUS teachers will remain with their students on the interim campuses, and the children's medication, as well as safety equipment and other educational supplies are available.

More than 400 MUS students are impacted by the move, and they will attend classes on Hope School District campuses again Friday.

Kindergarten through first-grade students attended Vieja Valley School, the second and third grade students learned at Hope Elementary, and fourth through sixth-grade students were at Monte Vista School.

Montecito Union School Principal Nick Bruski said the school community is grateful for Hope Elementary School District’s hospitality.

“Our families are going through many uncertainties — staying in hotel rooms and unsure if their home is going to last through the weekend — they have a safe place to drop their kids off,” Bruski said. “The kids can still be learning, see their friends and teachers.”

Bruski said MUS adjusted their class schedule by 10 minutes to help alleviate traffic congestion around the schools.

This is the second time this year MUS has used an alternative campus due to storm-related evacuation zones.

The elementary students received an early taste of college life when Santa Barbara City College opened its doors to displaced MUS students during the Jan. 9 debris flow recovery and clean-up efforts.

The K-6 school at 385 San Ysidro Rd. was undamaged by debris flows and students returned once evacuation orders were lifted and utility service was restored.

“We are a flexible group,” fifth-grade teacher Doug Bower told a group of MUS students sitting at desks at Monte Vista School.

The Cold Spring School District also decided to relocate its classes this week, with students attending school in Goleta Thursday and Friday at the former La Patera School property.

The Carpinteria Unified School District canceled school for Friday, since large portions of Carpinteria were placed within evacuation zones, but all Santa Barbara Unified schools will be open Friday, according to the districts.

Cate School was scheduled to close Saturday for a two-week-long spring break and decided to evacuate its students early ahead of the storm.

