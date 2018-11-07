Montecito Union School District Working on Campus Upgrades

A high priority is a safe path of travel that’s ADA-compliant — from the school’s entrance through the campus

Montecito Union School District students and staff will have a safe path of travel that’s ADA-compliant — from the school’s entrance through the campus — beginning the 2019-20 academic year.

The district has been taking a comprehensive look at existing facilities needs for several years.

The Montecito Union school board asked staff to explore the priorities of upgrading projects after a bond proposition for improving school facilities failed in 2014, and polling for a potential school facilities bond in 2016 indicated support below the requirement for a successful campaign.

The district is planning to upgrade the school’s parking lot, replace some playground facilities, and ensure that all students have recreational opportunities after the path-of- travel projects have been completed, Superintendent Anthony Ranii said.

Work at the school would be completed during the summer.

The Montecito Union School Foundation approved $200,000 toward playground structure upgrades and a ball wall for the district's lower terrace project.

“We are thankful to our parents who have donated over the years,” Ranii said.

The district has already earmarked money for the project.

“It’s all self-funded — so no state money — and that money will come out of Fund 40, which is our capital-improvement funds that have been set aside,” Ranii said.

In about three or four years, when the district receives funds from the state, the school plans to move forward with extensive infrastructure work on the main building, as well as the kindergarten and first-grade buildings.

The plans have been submitted to the Department of State Architects, Ranii said, and money is set aside from capital improvement funds.

“We are not planning on going to the public for a bond,” he said.

District staff is hoping to improve the main building’s plumbing, sewer and water lines and electricity. The majority of the work is upgrading the aging infrastructure, Ranii explained, and also replacing the windows and doors, and getting new cabinets.

In addition, the project will build ADA-compliant installations.

“The oldest building, Building D, it’s the historic looking front of our school when you go up to San Ysidro, by all accounts it’s gorgeous, and it’s old,” Ranii said. “We have taken a look at the needs and not the wants.

“It’s safe and usable now, but we need to protect our investments for the next 50 years,” he continued.

Similar projects are expected for the kindergarten and first-grade buildings.

“It’s all of the important behind-the-scenes systems,” Ranii said of the project upgrades on the campus located at 385 San Ysidro Road.

