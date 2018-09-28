Montecito Water District Board Members Talk Supply Strategy and Improvements

Water and sanitary district board candidates, who call themselves the 'Water Security Team,' also share their vision at the invitation-only event

Obtaining water from Santa Barbara’s desalination plant, producing recycled water, increasing area water supplies and recharging groundwater basins were topics discussed at an invitation-only gathering in Montecito this week.

More than 50 residents gathered at a Montecito home to listen to Montecito Water District board members Tobe Plough and Floyd Wicks. Candidates for the Montecito water and sanitary district boards also provided an overview of the Montecito water supply and their thoughts about how to develop sustainable and resilient practices with water.

“We need it to rain this year — it would be helpful,” Plough said. “We have made provisions, however, to buy other water, so right now our water supply is good until 2020 at the earliest.”

Both of the Montecito boards have contested elections in November. The challengers are running as a group dubbed the "Water Security Team."

The candidates are Woody Barrett and Dana Newquist for the Montecito Sanitary District, and Cori Hayman, Ken Coates and Brian Goebel for the Montecito Water District.

The team has come together to support wastewater management strategies and improvements to water supplies and infrastructure for Montecito and Summerland.

The group sees the future of water security for the area in diversifying the current water supply portfolio by accelerating the desalination agreement timeline with the City of Santa Barbara, pursuing groundwater management and by implementing recycled water and collaborating with neighboring agencies.

Thirty percent of the Montecito Water District supply is local, and about 70 percent is imported from the State Water Project, according to the Water Security Team.

The candidates’ vision aims to “stop dumping 500,000 gallons per day of partially treated wastewater into the ocean off Butterfly Beach” in Montecito. They say the water could be used for landscaping or otherwise recycled. If it can’t be recycled, the group hopes to treat it more thoroughly before discharging it.

In a statement, the Water Security Team’s efforts include exploring options for reusing water, study costs and benefits of options, as well as implementing the choices that benefit the community.

The Water Security Team also calls for extending sanitary sewer service to residents now on the septic system instead of constructing a new Montecito Sanitary District administrative office slated for an estimated $3.5 million, according to a campaign statement.

Four candidates are running for three Montecito Water District seats in the Nov. 6 general election. Incumbent Dick Shaikewitz also is running for re-election.

The candidates at the Montecito gathering provided brief information about their candidacy.

Hayman, an attorney, said, “I am running to bring resilient, sustainable, reliant water strategies to Montecito.”

Coates, a retired business executive, said, “I feel the need to give back to the community that is so beautiful, has been so gracious and welcomed us with opened arms. My goal is to work with these four people (Hayman, Goebel, Newquist and Barrett) and make the community better than it was a year ago.”

Goebel, an attorney and an environmental entrepreneur, said, “I am running for the water board primarily because we live in a world in 2018 that doesn’t look different from the world we were in from 2010 to 2014, fundamentally. That is inexcusable. The basic change has been slow, and it’s been inhabited by some of the actions from the incumbents on the board.”

Four candidates are vying for the two Montecito Sanitary District seats, including incumbents Robert Williams and Judith Ishkanian, and challengers Newquist and Barrett.

Newquist and Barrett spoke of their candidacy at the Montecito get-together.

Newquist, a small-business owner, said, “If you have been in business or any organization … you have to get the right team to get the job done. You have to fill all of the spots, and I think you have the candidates to fill the spots to get the work done. I see myself as a collaborator."

Barrett, a geologist and small-business owner, said, “I bring a totally different look to these situations. As a geologist, we think outside the box. What I have been doing is going to the meetings — the Montecito water and sanitary districts … it’s been a great learning experience.”

