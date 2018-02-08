Montecito Water District Cancels Rest of Boil-Water Notices

All water in the Montecito Water District service area is safe to drink, the district said Thursday as it canceled the last of the boil-water notices issued after the Jan. 9 debris flows.

The district had major damage to its pipeline distribution system and issued widespread boil-water notices to its customers, though many of them did not even have water service.

Montecito Water District staff and mutual aid agencies have been working for weeks to repair the system, flush it and disinfect it.

The district and State Water Resources Control Board conducted water quality testing to determine the water was safe to drink.

Undamaged areas, including Summerland, were the first to have their boil-water notices lifted, and Thursday's announcement means there are no more boil-water notices in effect related to Jan. 9 storm damage.

The Public Health Department's Environmental Health Services has information on what to do once a boil water notice is lifted (including flushing your household system).

A map of the water district's service area is available on the website here.

