Montecito Water District Exploring Ways to Connect Its Pipes to Santa Barbara’s Desalination Plant

The City of Santa Barbara is negotiating with the Montecito Water District to share production of the desalination plant, but there is no system to deliver the water to the hillside customers in Montecito and Summerland.

The Montecito Water District will be responsible for building a delivery system to link its own distribution pipes to the seawater-to-potable water plant on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside.

The water district’s board voted to hire Michael Baker International, a Pittsburgh-based engineering consulting firm, to explore different models, board president Dick Shaikewitz said.

“The options range from up in the millions of dollars to very little,” he said.

Santa Barbara expects to have the desalination plant online by the fall of 2016 and Montecito plans to have the new distribution system in place by then.

“The city indicated that it has not engineered the conveyance of desalinated water into the upper reaches of its distribution system, which is where the city believes to be the optimum receiving location for Montecito Water District desalinated water and conveyance,” according to a ​water district staff report.

Montecito plans to use desalinated water as a permanent part of the district’s water supply in the future, so the delivery system should be reliable and efficient, district staff noted.

The district’s board is also in the hunt for a new general manager to succeed Tom Mosby, who has announced his retirement. Eighty-one applications were submitted and Shaikewitz said a search firm will help pare the list for interviews.

“We hope to have a new manager in place before the end of the yeat,” he said.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .