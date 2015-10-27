Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 4:52 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Water District Floods Street During Emergency Pipe Repair

Residents frustrated watching potable water being wasted while they are held to monthly water use allocations

The Montecito Water District released water down Ortega Ridge Road Monday to relieve pressure while crews did emergency repairs to a broken line.
The Montecito Water District released water down Ortega Ridge Road Monday to relieve pressure while crews did emergency repairs to a broken line.  (Christina Fowler photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | October 27, 2015 | 11:55 a.m.

Summerland-area residents were not happy to see water gushing down the street Monday while crews relieved pressure during an emergency water line repair.

There was a break on a 2-inch water service line off the Ortega Ridge water main, said Tom Mosby, general manager of the Montecito Water District.

“Due to the high pressure, we had to bleed pressure, to avoid an even larger break in the main, during the repair.”

None of the released water was captured, Mosby said, calling it unfortunate. He added that the amount of lost water was small compared to a full water main break.

“I can understand the sensitivity of this situation to our customers.”

Christina Fowler, who is visiting her parents on Ortega Ridge Road with her family, said the neighbors had no warning when the water service was shut off and then they all noticed the water running down the street.

“It just seemed like such a waste to take all that water and flood the street with it,” she said.

“A lot of residents were not exactly thrilled when they have dead lawns and avocado trees and citrus trees.”

Water was released from two places, including a water hydrant and through a hose, with no way for people to save the water for other uses.

It would have been nice if the district hooked up a water truck or allowed residents to use extra water to instead relieve the pressure, Fowler said.

To stay under the water allotment, her family has been taking fewer showers and using paper plates to avoid doing dishes.

 “The water hydrant was wide open letting it flood and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” she said.

“But my kids can’t use the shower — we use paper plates every day but they can flood the street.” 

