Montecito Water District Issues Boil Water Notice for Customers

Residents in Montecito and Summerland are advised to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking because of recent flash floods, the Montecito Water District said Tuesday.

The boil water notice advised people to bring tap water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Failing to follow the advisory could cause stomach or intestinal illness, the district said.

"An alternative method of disinfection for residents that are not able to boil their water is to use fresh, unscented, liquid household bleach. To do so, add 8 drops (or 1/8 teaspoon) of bleach per gallon of clear water or 16 drops (or 1/4 teaspoon) per gallon of cloudy water, mix thoroughly, and allow it to stand for 30 minutes before using.

"A chlorine-like taste and odor will result from this disinfection procedure and is an indication that adequate disinfection has taken place. Water disinfection tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions," the district said in its boil water notice.

The district asked people to spread the word about the boil water notice, since some people would not have received it directly (including people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses).

