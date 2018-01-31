Montecito Water District Lifts Boil-Water Notice for Most Customers

Only a few dozen homes still affected after massive effort to repair and disinfect distribution system following storm damage

The Montecito Water District lifted its boil-water notice for most customers Wednesday, after a massive effort to repair and disinfect its distribution system following storm damage from the deadly Jan. 9 floods and mudslides.

Click here for a map of district areas where the boil-water notice is still in effect.

Water is safe to drink in all areas except:

» Properties on Rockbridge Road, Brook Lane, Clover Lane, Ivy Lane, Indian Point Lane, Garden Lane, Meadow Lane, Theater Lane, and Glen Oaks Drive

» Ashley Road addresses 680, 684, 712, 735-875.

» Ayala Lane addresses 790 and 804

» East Mountain Drive addresses 1015, 1031, 1061-1100, 1125-1135, 1160-1180, 1225-1260;

» East Valley Road addresses 1664, 1703, 1705, 1725, 1801, 1819.

» 800 El Bosque Road.

» Meadow Wood Lane addresses 500, 550, 560, 570.

» Parra Grande Lane addresses 567, 614, 630, 631, 645, 651 and 655.

» Riven Rock Road addresses 720-880.

» 2535 Sycamore Canyon Road.

Customers in those areas should continue to boil or otherwise disinfect their tap water before using it for drinking or cooking, or use bottled water.

For Montecito Water District areas with a canceled boil-water notice, the Public Health Department has information on purifying tap water or wells.

"In the event discolored water makes it to your faucets, you will need to flush your water system by turning on an outdoor faucet or opening the cold water faucet in your bathtub and running the water full force until the water runs clear," the water district said Wednesday.

"If the water looks cloudy or dirty, you should not drink it. Flush your plumbing until the water appears clear and the water quality returns to normal. If your property has point-of-use water treatment systems such as reverse osmosis, water softeners, under-the-sink filtration, etc., follow manufacturer’s recommended procedures or contact your plumbing or water treatment professional regarding the care of your treatment system."

Though commercial areas in and near Montecito have reopened, restaurants and other food facilities were not allowed to serve fresh food while the boil-water notice was in effect.

Coast Village Road and the Upper Village commercial areas both had their boil-water notices canceled Wednesday.

