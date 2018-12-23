Montecito Water District Signs On to New Customer Alert System, Outlines Storm-Preparedness Plans

To keep customers up to date with service outages, the Montecito Water District will start using the Everbridge notification system, the same company that Santa Barbara County uses to send Aware & Prepare emergency alerts.

The current system is “rudimentary,” requiring staff members to individually look up customer account information to call people in areas affected by a service outage because of a water main break or other issue, public information officer Laura Camp said at Tuesday’s board meeting.

She said customers may make a lot of calls to the district in the case of a water main break, since they don’t know whether an issue has been reported yet, or if they want a status update.

The district has 20 to 30 water main breaks each year, often between November and March, according to Montecito Water District general manager Nick Turner.

Everbridge can send messages through various methods — email, text, robo-calls and social media — and to specific geographic areas, Camp said.

She said the district’s messages — similar to the messages that customers may receive from a power or cable company — can quickly notify customers of an outage, that crews are on scene making repairs and an estimated time the outage will end.

The Everbridge system is to be implemented in early 2019 and will cost $5,758 for the first year, according to the district.

Winter Storm Season

Engineering manager Adam Kanold outlined the district’s storm-preparedness plans Tuesday, noting that the district office is in a red evacuation zone, according to the county’s debris flow risk map.

Half of the district headquarters property at 583 San Ysidro Road is outside the evacuation zone, including the shop and distribution system caretaker’s home, so critical staff can work from those areas if needed, according to Camp.

County and National Weather Service officials have determined that a rainfall rate of 0.8 inches per hour is the threshold for storms predicted to cause debris flows or flooding in the communities below the Thomas Fire burn area, including Montecito.

Emergency managers plan to work with weather forecasters to track potentially dangerous storms and implement the county’s new evacuation plan.

Before a “qualifying event,” Montecito Water District staff will turn off groundwater wells and its South Coast Conduit pump stations, Kanold said.

Staff will fuel up generators, equipment and vehicles, stock inventory, and check food/water emergency bins for staff stationed at the district headquarters or Bella Vista Treatment Plant, he said.

Storm plans also include inspecting creek crossings where temporary pipes are replacing ones damaged in the Jan. 9 flash flooding and debris flows.

The Santa Barbara County ReadySBC.org website has more information about storm preparedness and the updated debris flows risk map.

Click here to sign up for emergency alerts from Santa Barbara County.

