Montecito Y Offering Swimming Scholarships for Low-Income Children

By Ann Wirtz for Montecito Family YMCA | August 14, 2015 | 4:39 p.m.

The Montecito Family YMCA increases availability of water safety and swim lessons in underserved communities.

As part of the Y’s commitment to reduce drowning rates and keep kids safe in and around the water, the Montecito Family YMCA is providing scholarships for swim instruction and water safety to children from underserved communities in Carpinteria, West Side Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Our swim grant program is 4-weeks long, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Mondays (Aug. 3, Aug. 10, Aug. 17, Aug. 24) and Fridays (July 31, Aug. 7, Aug. 14, Aug. 21) at the Montecito Family YMCA.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fatal drowning is the second-leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 14 years old. 

In ethnically diverse communities, the youth drowning rate is two to three times higher than the national average, according to a USA Swimming study.

Additionally, nearly 6 out of 10 African American and Hispanic/Latino children are unable to swim, nearly twice as many as their Caucasian counterparts.

“Educating children how to be safe around water is just as important as teaching them to look both ways before they cross the street,” said Aquatics Director Amaris Guerra. “The Y’s teaches children of all ages and backgrounds that water should be fun, not feared, and this practice not only saves lives it builds confidence."

The Y has been a leader in providing swim lessons and water safety for more than 30 years. The Montecito Family YMCA continues to help youth and adults experience the joy and benefits of swimming, so they can be healthy, confident and secure in the water.

There are a variety of programs to choose from including water fitness, family, lap and competitive swimming.

In addition to learning lifesaving water safety skills, children can increase their physical activity by swimming.

Swimming also motivates children to strive for self-improvement, teaches goal orientation and cultivates a positive mental attitude and high self-esteem.

It also teaches life lessons of sport and sportsmanship, so that children can learn how to work well with teammates and coaches and how to deal with winning and losing — skills that last a lifetime.

To learn how to qualify for financial assistance, please contact Amaris Guerra at 805.969.3288 or [email protected].

— Ann Wirtz is the marketing coordinator at the Montecito Family YMCA.

 
