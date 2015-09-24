Montecito Y to Hold Golf Tournament and Barbecue Fundraiser

Advice

The public is invited to the Glen Annie Golf Club, Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, to help support the Montecito Family YMCA at their annual golf tournament.

Along with the golf tournament, there will be a hole-in-one contest, barbecue reception dinner, music, raffle prizes and a silent auction.

This charitable event will raise funds towards the Y's Open Doors Scholarship Program, which provides financial assistance to individuals and families in the community who may not otherwise be able to afford YMCA programs such as youth camps, youth sports or activities and senior and adult wellness programs.

Registration is available for individuals at $175 per player or foursomes at $700 per group.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the tournament's shotgun start will be at noon.

The Montecito Family YMCA enriches kids, adults, families and communities through health, well-being and fitness programs, camps, family time, swim, sports and play and other activities for people of all ages, incomes and abilities.

The Y is more than your local health and fitness club with a gym and a pool. At the Y, we help build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all with core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility at the heart of everything we do.

— Ann Wirtz is the marketing coordinator at the Montecito Family YMCA.