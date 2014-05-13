Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 9:43 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Montecito YMCA Family 5K Fun Run on Track for June 8

By Ann Wirtz for the Montecito Family YMCA | May 13, 2014 | 2:45 p.m.

The Montecito Family YMCA will host its second annual Family 5K Fun Run.

This event brings families and the community together to benefit our Open Doors Financial Assistance Program, which makes YMCA programs and activities available to everyone. The Family 5K Fun Run is a volunteer driven program designed to support financial assistance for membership, youth sports, teen programs, parent/child programs, childcare, camps, swim lessons and more.

On Sunday, June 8, the whole family is invited to join us on a course through the streets of Montecito, ending at the Y facility on Santa Rosa Lane. Runners and walkers of all ages are encouraged to sign up — the goal is fun and exercise. Check-in is at 8 a.m. at the Montecito Family YMCA, and the event will start promptly at 9 a.m. at the Montecito Union School yard.

To register visit the Montecito YMCA, visit active.com keyword: Montecito YMCA fun run, or at our website by clicking here. Registration for those age 15 or older is $25, children ages 6 to 14 are $10, and children 5 and under are free. After the race, everyone is invited to join us for brunch with pancakes, eggs and bacon. Brunch is $10 for those 6 and older and free for those 5 and under.

The first 200 runners will receive a Fun Run T-shirt (please register at least two weeks in advance). Participants are encouraged to tour through the Montecito Family Y facility while at the brunch to see the programs that are available to the community.

Over 46,000 people turn to the Channel Islands YMCA each year for support and opportunities that empower families, individuals and communities to learn, grow and thrive. Last year, support from people like you helped the Montecito Family YMCA provide services to:

» 1,595 children that were cared for in YMCA preschool and school-age child care centers

» 1,501 children that attended a YMCA Summer Day Camp

» 311 campers that participated in YMCA resident Camp Programs

» 373 families that joined programs like Y-Guides, Y-Maidens, Trail Blazers, and Adventure Guides

» 4,897 teens that got involved in YMCA youth programs

» 3,777 children that learned to swim

» 3,059 that participated in a variety of sports

— Ann Wirtz is the marketing coordinator for the Montecito Family YMCA.

