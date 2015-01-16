Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 4:34 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Montecito YMCA, Habitat for Humanity Team Up to Provide ‘A Brush With Kindness’

By Ann Wirtz for the Montecito Family YMCA | January 16, 2015 | 11:42 a.m.

The Montecito Family YMCA is teaming up with Habitat for Humanity on A Brush With Kindness.

This program helps existing homeowners make repairs and improvements to the exterior of the homes that they are otherwise not able to do themselves. Habitat along with the Montecito Y will provide the volunteer labor, materials and supervision to make the home improvements affordable.

Join the Montecito Family YMCA Togetherhood movement and help a neighbor in need during a landscaping project on Monday, Jan. 19 at a Santa Barbara residence. The morning group will meet from 9 a.m. to noon and the afternoon group from noon to 3 p.m.

If you have any questions about volunteering, please contact Aaron Martinez at 805.969.3288 x109 or [email protected] or Jane Gama Reed at 805.969.3288 x110 or [email protected].

All Habitat for Humanity volunteers must be 16 years old with the consent and accompaniment of a guardian, all volunteers welcome over 18 years.

Togeherhood is a member-led community service program that invites Y members to activate their social responsibility by participating in the Y’s cause to strengthen community. Togetherhood provides Y members with fun, convenient and rewarding ways to give back and support their neighbors.

Togetherhood is the YMCA’s Signature Program for Social Responsibility. This program invites Y members to lead and participate in volunteer service projects that benefit the community where they live.

The program is run through individual Y branches as a partnership between a committee of members and a Y Staff Advisor. It is designed to be a simple, fun and rewarding way for members to identify ways that they can give back and support their neighbors through their own ideas, skills and energy, and the network of the Y.

— Ann Wirtz is a marketing coordinator for the Montecito Family YMCA.

