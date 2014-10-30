Montecito YMCA Hosting Talk by Olympic Swimmer Jeff Farrell
By Tina Hernandez for the Channel Islands YMCA | October 30, 2014 | 9:03 a.m.
Olympic swimmer and author Jeff Farrell will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5 at the Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Lane.
Farrell, the author of My Olympic Story, Rome 1960 and longtime Montecito Y member, will speak about his new book and have a book signing.
Come hear about his inspiring and unforgettable story of courage and sportsmanship.
Light refreshments will be served.
Please RSVP to 805.969.3288.
— Tina Hernandez is the communications director for the Channel Islands YMCA.
