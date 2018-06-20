Montecito YMCA Promotes Jane Gama Reed to Health and Wellness Director

The Montecito Family YMCA, a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA, is proud to announce the promotion of Jane Gama Reed to health and wellness director.

Gama Reed joined the Montecito Y staff in September 2012 as a fitness instructor and trainer. She took on the role of adult wellness coordinator in early 2013.

Gama Reed received her bachelor of arts degree in English from California State University-Northridge. She is a certified in personal training by the International Sports Sciences Association, in group fitness instruction by the Aerobics and Fitness Association of America and in water fitness instruction by the U.S. Water Fitness Association. She also holds TRX Suspension, ZUMBA Fitness and TABATA bootcamp instructor certifications. She is currently pursuing certifications in teen and senior fitness.

As the Montecito Y’s only certified trainer, Gama Reed was instrumental in the success of the flagship LiveSTRONG at the YMCA cancer survivor program, which has since followed in other branches of the Channel Islands YMCA.

She brings an energetic attitude and a unique set of skills to the health and wellness director role.

Before joining the YMCA, she was private personal trainer. She also served as director of the Pacific Sunwear store in Santa Barbara, handling all business operation aspects of the store.

In her spare time, Gama Reed enjoys volunteering for local animal shelters and often rescues animals to join her own family along the way. Her other hobbies include dancing, hiking and baking.

— Ann Wirtz is the marketing coordinator for the Montecito Family YMCA.