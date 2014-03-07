Montecito YMCA Offering Water-Safety Program

The Montecito Family YMCA will host the 21st Annual SPLASH: Learn to Swim Week in partnership with the City of Santa Barbara on Monday, March 24, through Fridat, March 28, at Ortega Pool (640 N. Salsipuedes St.) centered in Santa Barbara’s Eastside community.

SPLASH: Learn-to-Swim Week is a water safety program offered to participants in the community who have little or no swimming ability at a reduced fee of $10 for the week. This course will introduce the aquatic environment to beginners, teach basic learn-to-swim skills, and increase water safety awareness for families.

The Y’s goal is to make everyone feel safe and comfortable in and around the water. The Y has been teaching people to swim for over a century and we are well equipped to meet this pressing community need.

Through a partnership with the city of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department, the Y has been able to teach over 3,500 kids through this one week community program over the past 21 years.

Swimmers and Non-swimmers ages 5-13 are invited to participate in the week-long program of 30 minute swim and water safety lessons.

Swim lesson start times: 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 pm, 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

The program is offered to the entire community for a low cost of $10 for the week. Participants will need to bring a towel, suit, sunscreen, and goggles if needed.

Space is limited and registrations are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You can help a child in need by donating bathing suits, towels, or goggles to Splash: Learn to Swim Week.

Items can be dropped off at the Montecito Family YMCA or at Los Banos pool.