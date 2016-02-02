Montecito’s Riskin Partners Sets Records in Real Estate for 2015

Real Estate

Santa Barbara’s leading residential real estate team Riskin Partners, a luxury division of Village Properties Realtors and Christie’s International Real Estate, has expanded its office in order to better accommodate its growing team.

With 2015 sales totaling over $335 million, Riskin Partners’s dollar volume was the highest ever in the history of the Santa Barbara multiple listing service.

In addition to partners Rebecca Riskin, Dina Landi and Sarah Kelly, the group now includes two associate agents, Jasmine Tennis and Robert Riskin, and two full-time marketing and sales support professionals, Hudson Hornick and Natalie Winsell.

This team structure enables Riskin Partners to handle a vastly expanded portfolio of business while still offering the highest level of signature, hands-on, personal service for which they are known.

According to Landi, “Our achievements are not attributed to one person, property type or sales approach. We pride ourselves on our team philosophy to real estate. Each of us has a unique skill set that makes the team stronger as a whole. Three heads are better than one; seven are better than three.”

The team incorporates a wide range of advanced marketing and advertising techniques including aerial videography, digital and print advertising, search engine optimization, targeted social media campaigns as well as other innovative and customized tools.

“We allocate a significant portion of our marketing focus towards maintaining a strong digital presence and making sure that our clients’ properties are consistently in front of a local, national and international audience of buyers,” says partner Sarah Kelly.

Located upstairs at 1250 Coast Village Road in Montecito, Riskin Partners has unmistakably established themselves as the leading luxury real estate authority in Montecito.

— Hudson Hornick is the marketing director at Riskin Partners.