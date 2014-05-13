Montessori Center School Celebrates California Dreamin’ Benefit Auction

The Bacara Resort & Spa was the scene for Montessori Center School’s California Dreamin’-themed Auction Benefit Gala benefiting Montessori Center School’s programs and financial aid.

Guests sipped signature Mai Tai cocktails at the bar with scrumptious appetizers while surveying silent auction items and enjoying vintage surf visuals provided by projection artists that created a stunning light show.

Attendees were entertained by a live contortion act upon a stand-up paddle board followed by a tandem surf couple performing on stage.

It was the underlying sentiment of gratitude for MCS that led into honoring Denise Mabardi, Silver Door’s head teacher, who is retiring after 38 years of exemplary service.

The school also rolled out its new campus plan, which led to a paddle raise to benefit this new and exciting endeavor.

MCS, a community of nearly 300 students and 50 staff members, was founded in 1965, and has been a nonprofit since 1972. The school is independent and affiliated with the American Montessori Society and licensed by the Department of Social Services.

The mission of Montessori Center School is to offer a Montessori education that encourages intellectual, social, physical, creative and moral development, preparing students for academic excellence as well as confident, lifelong learning and responsible, caring lives.

A well-rounded curriculum includes cultural studies, language arts, mathematics and practical life and learning skills serving children 18 months through sixth grade. MCS also offers after-school care, summer sessions and enrichment programs.

MCS is currently enrolling for the 2014-15 school year. For more information, click here, or contact Alyssa Morris at 805.683.9383 x104 or [email protected].

— Garrett Durand is the marketing director for Montessori Center School.