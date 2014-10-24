Montessori Center School Celebrates Autumn with Harvest Picnic

Montessori Center School’s elementary play field was transformed last weekend into a fall wonderland as it celebrated its annual Harvest Picnic.

Offering a two-story-tall inflatable slide, face painting, hair coloring, pumpkin crafts, carnival games, sports games, glitter tattoos, a sleeping giant’s cave with treasure, bake sale and catered dinner, this year’s picnic was a huge hit with both children and parents.

While the inflatable slide had a line over 20 children long, others were petting chickens or watching a giant turtle walk about! Parents laid out blankets on the field and soaked in the perfect Riviera weather as music played relaxing tunes.

There was food aplenty with baked goods generously cooked at home by MCS parents for sale featuring cookies, chocolate, baklava, pies and cakes. Dinner was catered by Country Catering and Meat Market of Goleta serving up its famous tri-tip, grilled chicken and vegetarian lasagna.

Picnic goers were encouraged to purchase lemonade that was hand squeezed by volunteers from lemons brought in from home trees. Students and parents volunteered at activity booths, which provide children a view into running a small operation.

The picnic gave MCS students freedom to play and the whole event really represented what the school stands for — the generosity of the entire Montessori Center School community coming together to work and play together. This was a great way to start off the school year.

Special thanks to the Harvest Picnic committee chairs Michelle Taylor and Christina Ryan, along with committee members Annie Braunheim, PJ Carmean, Diane Gulotti , Gaile Haslem, Danae Liechti, Laurie Montee, Erin Neil, Peggy Polos and Rashmi Sethi.

— Garrett Durand is the marketing director for Montessori Center School.