Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:58 pm | Mostly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Montessori Center School Celebrates ‘Classic Hollywood’ at Benefit Gala

Vanessa Decker, auction co-chair, with husband Shawn at Montessori Center School’s Classic Hollywood-themed Benefit Gala at Bacara Resort & Spa.
Vanessa Decker, auction co-chair, with husband Shawn at Montessori Center School’s Classic Hollywood-themed Benefit Gala at Bacara Resort & Spa. (Montessori Center School photo)
By Garrett Durand for Montessori Center School | March 9, 2015 | 11:26 a.m.

The Bacara Resort & Spa was the scene for the Classic Hollywood-themed Benefit Gala on Feb. 28 benefiting Montessori Center School’s programs and financial aid.

Guests sipped signature Hollywood cocktails and wine, donated by Morello Wines, at the bar with scrumptious appetizers while surveying silent auction items.

After dinner, it was with pride that MCS honored its top donors to its annual fund with “Oscars Awards,” which then led to a paddle raise to benefit current campus improvement.

The successful evening continued with revelers enjoying desserts and dancing the night away in celebration.

Montessori Center School, a community of nearly 300 students and 50 staff members, was founded in 1965, and has been a nonprofit since 1972. The school is independent and affiliated with the American Montessori Society and licensed by the Department of Social Services.

MCS gala
Erin Neil, former Montessori Parent Organization co-president, and Jeff Brookshire, Board of Trustees member and president of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group. (Montessori Center School photo)

The mission of Montessori Center School is to offer a Montessori education that encourages intellectual, social, physical, creative and moral development, preparing students for academic excellence as well as confident, lifelong learning and responsible, caring lives.

A well-rounded curriculum includes cultural studies, language arts, mathematics and practical life and learning skills serving children 18 months through sixth grade. MCS also offers after-school care, summer sessions and vacation child care.

Montessori Center School is enrolling for the 2015-16 school year. For more information, click here or contact Alyssa Morris at 805.683.9383 x104 or [email protected].

— Garrett Durand is the marketing director for Montessori Center School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 