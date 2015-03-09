Montessori Center School Celebrates ‘Classic Hollywood’ at Benefit Gala

The Bacara Resort & Spa was the scene for the Classic Hollywood-themed Benefit Gala on Feb. 28 benefiting Montessori Center School’s programs and financial aid.

Guests sipped signature Hollywood cocktails and wine, donated by Morello Wines, at the bar with scrumptious appetizers while surveying silent auction items.

After dinner, it was with pride that MCS honored its top donors to its annual fund with “Oscars Awards,” which then led to a paddle raise to benefit current campus improvement.

The successful evening continued with revelers enjoying desserts and dancing the night away in celebration.

Montessori Center School, a community of nearly 300 students and 50 staff members, was founded in 1965, and has been a nonprofit since 1972. The school is independent and affiliated with the American Montessori Society and licensed by the Department of Social Services.

The mission of Montessori Center School is to offer a Montessori education that encourages intellectual, social, physical, creative and moral development, preparing students for academic excellence as well as confident, lifelong learning and responsible, caring lives.

A well-rounded curriculum includes cultural studies, language arts, mathematics and practical life and learning skills serving children 18 months through sixth grade. MCS also offers after-school care, summer sessions and vacation child care.

Montessori Center School is enrolling for the 2015-16 school year. For more information, click here or contact Alyssa Morris at 805.683.9383 x104 or [email protected].

— Garrett Durand is the marketing director for Montessori Center School.