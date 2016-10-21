Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:48 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Montessori Center School Celebrates Fall with Annual Harvest Picnic

Festivities helped mark school's 50th anniversary

By Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School | October 21, 2016 | 9:54 a.m.

Montessori Center School’s elementary field was transformed this past weekend into a fall wonderland as it celebrated its annual Harvest Picnic.

The event also helped the school close out its 50th anniversary celebration by inviting area alumni to join in the fun. The school is grateful to alumni families who have been so generous to the school over the past 50 years.

Picnic-goers are greeted by music, food and a host of activities. Click to view larger
Picnic-goers are greeted by music, food and a host of activities. (Montessori Center School)

The day's activities included an inflatable slide, face-painting, carnival games, an obstacle course, a dunk tank, a sleeping giant’s cave with treasure, miniature horses, a photo booth, and a trackless train. All of these amazing activities helped make this year’s picnic a hit.

Musical performances included family friendly music by MCS parent and singer songwriter, Matt Staska and his band as well as upbeat tunes from MCS’s own PE teacher and DJ extraordinaire, Derrick Curtis.

There was delicious food by The Burger Bus and Si Senor Taco Truck, and homemade organic smoothies made on site by students and parent volunteers.

This is the second year MCS parents Erin Ohlgren and April Leon Jacobsen have been on the Harvest Picnic committee.

“The Harvest Picnic is one of my favorite events. It gives families such a great opportunity to make life long memories together. The event fully embodies the mission of MCS and highlights so well the generosity of our school community,” said Ohlgren.

Jacobsen added, “This is such a fun and positive way to start off the school year.”

Special thanks to the Montessori Parent Organization and the Harvest Picnic committee chairs. Key committee members and donors include: Ohlgren, Jacobsen, Laurie Montee, Emily Engel, Tracy Poindexter Thomas, Vanessa Decker, Mariaelena Welch, Margaret McCleery Cota, Elizabeth Cota, Kacy Cristofani, Michelle Taylor, Michelle Kirkelie, Holly Bennett, Matt Staska Music, Anchor Air, SB Selfies, Radius, Vons and Osh.

Montessori Center School, on Fairview Avenue in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years old with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment for over 50 years.

MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

— Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School.

 
