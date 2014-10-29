Montessori Center School Celebrates Peace Education and United Nations

Last Friday, Montessori Center School students gathered to celebrate world cultures and peace as part of United Nations Day.

This is one of the most colorful traditions at MCS where the children are greeted by flags of many countries displayed all around the perimeter of our beautiful garden campus.

The children and staff came to school dressed in traditional outfits, some of which were worn by their own ancestors. Toddlers to sixth -graders joined hands and sang songs of peace, learned greetings and phrases in other languages, and danced together to world rhythms.

The celebration lasted much of the morning with a special presentation featuring a musical and dance performance by the World Dance for Humanity group. The festivities continued into the afternoon, culminating with an international potluck luncheon featuring delicious offerings from all over the globe. Families enjoyed “traveling” from continent to continent, sampling a wide variety of dishes.

“The Montessori philosophy starts with a deep commitment to fostering cross-cultural understanding by emphasizing common human needs across the globe," MCS Head of School Dr. Patricia Colby said. "Children grow to appreciate the commonalities and celebrate cultural differences not only with other countries, but also within their smaller classroom communities. At MCS, we nurture strong independence, encourage freedom within limits, and have respect for the child’s natural psychological, physical, and social development. Today’s ceremony very much honors the tradition of peace education emphasized by Dr. Maria Montessori.”

The day was a huge success with the ideas of peace, global community and understanding alive and well at Montessori Center School!

— Alyssa Morris is the admissions director for Montessori Center School.