Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:25 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Montessori Center School Celebrates Peace Education and United Nations

By Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School | October 29, 2014 | 1:42 p.m.

Last Friday, Montessori Center School students gathered to celebrate world cultures and peace as part of United Nations Day.

This is one of the most colorful traditions at MCS where the children are greeted by flags of many countries displayed all around the perimeter of our beautiful garden campus.

The children and staff came to school dressed in traditional outfits, some of which were worn by their own ancestors. Toddlers to sixth -graders joined hands and sang songs of peace, learned greetings and phrases in other languages, and danced together to world rhythms.

The celebration lasted much of the morning with a special presentation featuring a musical and dance performance by the World Dance for Humanity group. The festivities continued into the afternoon, culminating with an international potluck luncheon featuring delicious offerings from all over the globe. Families enjoyed “traveling” from continent to continent, sampling a wide variety of dishes.

“The Montessori philosophy starts with a deep commitment to fostering cross-cultural understanding by emphasizing common human needs across the globe," MCS Head of School Dr. Patricia Colby said. "Children grow to appreciate the commonalities and celebrate cultural differences not only with other countries, but also within their smaller classroom communities. At MCS, we nurture strong independence, encourage freedom within limits, and have respect for the child’s natural psychological, physical, and social development. Today’s ceremony very much honors the tradition of peace education emphasized by Dr. Maria Montessori.”

The day was a huge success with the ideas of peace, global community and understanding alive and well at Montessori Center School!

Montessori Center School, on Fairview Avenue in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years old with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965. MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

— Alyssa Morris is the admissions director for Montessori Center School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 