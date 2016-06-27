Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 9:34 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Montessori Center School Goes Above and Beyond With 50 Acts of Kindness Campaign

A Montessori Center School primary classroom collects plush toys for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. The class project was 1 of 54 Acts of Kindness performed by the school’s student body. Click to view larger
A Montessori Center School primary classroom collects plush toys for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. The class project was 1 of 54 Acts of Kindness performed by the school’s student body. (MCS photo)
By Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School | June 27, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

To celebrate Montessori Center School’s 50th Anniversary, the school commemorated the milestone by participating in a 50 Acts of Kindness campaign.

Service and community are important themes in Montessori classrooms, and MCS is committed to seeing these themes carried out in the Santa Barbara community and beyond.

Students — from toddlers to 12 year olds — teachers, administration, the board of trustees and parents all banded together in participating in 54 Acts of Kindness since the beginning of the school year, exceeding the goal.

Participants collected toys for the organization Toys for Tots, adopted a local family receiving services from Transition House, donated $500 to a Montessori orphanage in Afghanistan, held a bake sale to collect funds for UNICEF and volunteered at Fairview Gardens, just to name a few acts that were contributed.

Longtime MCS upper elementary teacher Cydney Miller had this to say about the campaign: “We are so grateful to be able to give back to the community that has embraced our school for 50 years.

“Carrying out these acts of kindness and touching those in Santa Barbara and beyond has been life changing for our students,” Miler said. “They have gained a heightened sense of empathy for others while being exposed to valuable real-life experiences that may even inspire them to find a career in their adult lives. It truly has been a gift to take part in this endeavor.”

MCS, located at 401 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta, has provided students from pre-school through sixth grade with a creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965.

The school implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

MCS is currently accepting applications now for fall enrollment. Tours may be arranged by calling 805.683.9383.

Alyssa Morris is the director of admissions at Montessori Center School.

 
