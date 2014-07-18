Montessori Center School Hosting Open House

Montessori Center School will host an Open House from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 25.

Come and see for yourself the school’s spacious campus and beautiful Montessori classrooms!

Tour the campus and classrooms beginning at 9 a.m. Bring the whole family! Reservations are appreciated. Drop-ins are welcome.

Montessori Center School is located at 401 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta, right across from the Goleta Public Library. Call Alyssa Morris at 805.683.9383 x104 for more information about the school, serving children 18 months through sixth grade.

There is still limited space available for this coming school year. It’s not too late!

Click here for more information about Montessori Center School, or call 805.683.9383 x104.

— Alyssa Morris is director of admissions and alumni at Montessori Center School.